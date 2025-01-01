State Governors Key to Nigeria’s Development and Prosperity, Says President Tinubu



LAGOS: President Bola Tinubu underscored the pivotal role of state governors in fostering Nigeria’s development and prosperity during a meeting with Vice President Kashim Shettima and members of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) in Lagos. Tinubu highlighted the importance of subnational leadership in achieving food security, economic growth, and rapid national advancement.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, President Tinubu remarked that state governors are the most important link to the nation’s prosperity, given that the federal government controls only 30 to 35 percent of allocated revenue while the majority is managed by the states. He emphasized the critical role governors play in the agricultural value chain, as they oversee the land and resources needed to drive economic progress.





Tinubu called for enhanced collaboration between federal and state governments to tackle key challenges such as local government autonomy, agricultural productivity, and currency stability. He expressed his commitment to empowering local governments, stressing their importance for grassroots development, and dismissed rumors of discord with governors over local government autonomy.





The President urged governors to focus on agricultural growth as a means to achieve economic stability, highlighting the need for consistent effort to improve the nation’s currency situation. He acknowledged the progress made in various states and encouraged governors to take pride in their achievements, assuring them of federal support.





Reflecting on his leadership over the past 19 months, Tinubu expressed confidence in Nigeria’s potential to thrive, based on the resilience and leadership demonstrated by his administration. He expressed gratitude for the mandate given to him by Nigerians and looked forward to continued collaboration with the governors.





Abdulrahman Abdulrazak, chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum and Governor of Kwara, recognized the tangible progress made under President Tinubu’s leadership, particularly in agriculture. He noted that policies are effectively addressing challenges, such as the export of bumper harvests due to currency strength, and emphasized the importance of sustaining food security across West Africa.





Governor Abdulrazak also invited President Tinubu to visit states to witness ongoing transformations and assured him of the governors’ support in enhancing local security and contributing to national development. Despite challenges such as inflation, he noted that economic restructuring is yielding more funding and facilitating significant progress in state projects.

