

Lagos: Stanbic IBTC Holdings has announced plans to pay N38.87 billion in dividends to its shareholders for the financial year ended Dec. 31, 2024.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, this marks a 36.3 percent increase from the N28.505 billion paid to shareholders in 2023. The company disclosed this in a corporate statement through the Nigerian Exchange Ltd. The statement confirmed a final dividend of N3.00 per ordinary share of 50 kobo each, totaling N38,870,991,489.00. This amount is subject to the deduction of appropriate withholding tax and will be paid to shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members at the close of business on Friday, April 11, 2025.





The statement also mentioned that this final dividend is in addition to the interim dividend of N2.00 paid in September 2024, bringing the total dividend for 2024 to N5.00. The Register of Shareholders will be closed from Monday, April 14, to Friday, April 18, 2025. On Friday, May 16, 2025, dividends will be paid electronically to shareholders listed on the register as of the close of business on Friday, April 11, 2025.





Shareholders who have completed the e-dividend registration and have mandated the Registrar to pay their dividends directly into their bank accounts will receive the payments automatically.

