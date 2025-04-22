

Abuja: Stakeholders in the environmental sector have called on governments at all levels, civil society groups, and individuals to collaborate and invest in Nigeria’s renewable energy transition process. Speaking at a conference held in Abuja to commemorate the 2025 World Earth Day, they emphasized the need for substantial financial and technical investments from both government and the public.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, the event was themed ‘Our Power, Our Planet: From Policy to Action’ and was organized by Climate Justice, Creative Culture and Communities for Peace (CCC4Peace), in collaboration with TrashMongers, Ecocykle, Basic Rights Watch, the Initiative for Human Rights and Gender Awareness, the Coalition for Socioecological Transformation (CoSET), and the Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution. Mohammed Abdullahi, former Minister of State for Science, Technology and Innovation, noted that many Nigerians are more concerned with daily survival than with reducing their carbon footprint. He asserted that to meet Nigeria’s ambitious climate goals, the government must prioritize breaking the cycle of poverty through targeted programs, which would empower citizens to afford climate-friendly solutions.





Abdullahi, who also served as a former Minister of Environment, emphasized the importance of innovation in energy infrastructure, optimal utilization of domestic financing, and harmonization of existing energy policy frameworks. He highlighted the need for a mindset shift from short-term consumption to long-term restoration, stressing that the transition to renewable energy is not a luxury but a necessity. Furthermore, he advocated for a just energy transition that ensures inclusivity, particularly for vulnerable communities, indigenous populations, and marginalized groups.





Peniel Ibe, Coordinator of CCC4Peace, explained that the initiative seeks to empower Nigerian youth to engage meaningfully in both local and global climate discourse and advocacy. Ibe expressed appreciation to participants, noting their collective commitment to securing a future grounded in justice, inclusion, and action. She highlighted the importance of bridging the gap between policy dialogue and the lived experiences of communities most affected by climate change, with a focus on youth engagement.





Other speakers, including David Arinze (Off-Grid Energy), Tengi Okoli (Natural Resources Governance), and Salaudeen Hashim, echoed the sentiments of Abdullahi and Ibe, emphasizing the role of policy in promoting renewable energy use in Nigeria. The conference featured a panel discussion on how young professionals can contribute to Nigeria’s renewable energy transition and explored strategies for ensuring the transition is rooted in environmental justice.





The event concluded with a screening of “Drifting Away,” a documentary series by Simpa Sampson, followed by an open discussion session. Nigeria, as a fossil fuel-dependent nation, is undertaking a transition aimed at diversifying its energy sources and reducing carbon emissions. This aligns with the country’s commitment to achieving Net-Zero Emissions by 2060, as outlined in its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) and long-term Low Emissions Development Strategies (LT-LEDS).





The Nigeria Energy Transition Plan (ETP) is a locally developed, data-driven, multi-faceted strategy designed to guide the nation towards net-zero emissions through reforms in energy consumption. It outlines a roadmap for reducing emissions across five key sectors: Power, Cooking, Oil and Gas, Transport, and Industry, which are responsible for approximately 65 percent of the country’s greenhouse gas emissions. Key targets under the ETP include achieving an installed electricity generation capacity of 250GW by 2050, with 90 percent derived from renewable sources. By the same year, 80 percent of vehicles are expected to run on electricity, and clean cooking technologies should be adopted by 80 percent of the population.

