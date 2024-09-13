Stakeholders seek multi-sectoral approach to nutrition outcomes



Nutrition stakeholders have called for multi-sectoral approach to achieve improved nutrition outcomes in Nigeria.

They made the call at a consultative forum organised by Nigeria Health Watch in Abuja on Wednesday.

Mr Nuhu Kilishi, the Director, Nutrition and Food Safety, Ministry of Agriculture, said there is need to have legislation to aid the implementation of the Five-year National Multi-sectoral Plan of Action for Food and Nutrition (NMPFAN, 2021 – 2025).

The plan, he said, was approved by the National Council on Nutrition in 2021.

He said ‘we need to have enabling laws that will strengthen the implementation of the NMPFAN 2021 – 2025.

‘We have fantastic policies and strategies to address nutrition issues in Nigeria, it is just in implementation and coordination that we have noticed one or two gaps, and these gaps will be addressed.’

Mr Vitalis Obi, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, acknowledged the need for enhanced coordination to ensure that Nigerians are well no

urished.

Obi, who is also the Chairman of the National Committee on Food and Nutrition (NCFN), identified some gaps in coordination of nutrition programmes.

He said ‘one of the challenges is that some development partners do not register with the coordinating ministry to seek areas of support.

‘We’re encouraging them to do that now. Some of the issues noted with the coordination institution included lack of integration and insufficient alignment among nutritional programmes and policies across the country.

‘There’s also conflict of interest in terms of mandate, and we are appealing that people should get their minds straight to avoid conflict.’

He also stressed the need to ensure that in-country interventions are consistent with Federal Government programmes.

For Dr Fatima Zuntu, the Technical Assistant on Nutrition, Office of the Vice President, one of the major challenges is the issue of funding.

She said that t

hough funds were allocated to nutrition in the budget, it was insufficient.

She said that this gave rise to seeking for partnerships from the private sector, international and local organisations so the country could leverage on their strength.

Zuntu stressed the need for increased advocacy at the grassroots, saying ‘you see higher rates of stunted and malnourished children in rural areas than in urban areas.’

Meanwhile, the Chief of Nutrition, UNICEF Nigeria, Nemat Hajeebhoy, said Nigeria ranks first in Africa and second in the world in terms of the number of malnourished children under five years.

She added that ‘the statistics also meant that Nigeria is currently off track to achieving the 2025 World Health Assembly target and the 2030 UN Sustainable Development Goal (SDGs) nutrition target.’

Hajeebhoy said that though the statistics were disturbing, they could be changed through coordinated and harmonised action.

The Managing Director, Nigeria Health Watch, Mrs Vivianne Ihekweazu, said that as a cou

ntry, there are many stakeholders supporting nutrition, but there are no outcomes yet.

She said that the aim of the forum was to discuss with the different stakeholders on how to improve nutritional outcomes.

‘We know that nutrition is not just a purview of one single department in the country, it has to be a collective effort.

‘By offering those solutions, we at Nigeria Health Watch are collating what they are saying and putting out to the community, and push for advocacy.

‘With better coordination, we’re able to hopefully improve our nutritional outcomes.’

Source: News Agency of Nigeria