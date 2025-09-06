Stakeholders Push for Urgent Review of 2006 National School Health Policy



Enugu: Stakeholders in the health and education sectors have called for an urgent review of the 2006 National School Health Policy (NSHP) to address current health challenges faced by school children. This call was made during the ‘Roundtable Iterations on Revising the 2006 NSHP,’ organized by the Protect Urban School Children’s Health (PUSH) project, led by the University of Nigeria’s Health Policy Research Group (HPRG).

According to News Agency of Nigeria, the PUSH project is supported by the River State Ministry of Health, University of Dundee, Scotland, United Kingdom, and CHORUS Urban Health Research Consortium. Representatives from the Federal Ministries of Education, Health and Social Welfare, Women Affairs and Budget and Economic Planning, World Health Organisation (WHO), Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), and other notable organizations participated in the event.

Dr. Prince Agwu, Principal Investigator of the PUSH project, emphasized the need to revise and implement the NSHP to incorporate

emerging health issues affecting children in Nigerian schools. Agwu highlighted that during their policy review, it was discovered that many policies related to children’s health and well-being, such as the Child Rights Act and National Policy on the Health and Development of Young People, were ineffective.

He further pointed out that school-based health services were not operating optimally, with essential health indicators being neglected and a breakdown in the links between schools and the health system, particularly primary healthcare. Agwu criticized the outdated school health policy for failing to protect school children’s health adequately.

The investigation revealed issues in governance, financing, operational plans, and implementation within the 2006 NSHP. The group contributed by developing a new chapter recommended for inclusion in the policy. Agwu explained that they used various research methods to study the health challenges faced by students and integrated children’s voices into their evidenc

e.

Mr. Ogwuche Itodo, Assistant Director, Programmes, Federal Ministry of Education, acknowledged the overdue need for policy revision and pledged the ministry’s commitment to using new evidence to achieve inclusive healthcare for students. He outlined the process for policy implementation, involving the Permanent Secretary and the National Council on Education.

Dr. Peter Wuya, Senior Medical Officer, NPHDA, emphasized that the policy’s operational aspects had become obsolete, necessitating a revision to address contemporary issues such as stress disorders, learning disabilities, and social media addiction among school children. He noted ongoing renovations and revitalization of primary healthcare centers to provide around-the-clock services.

Oyebukola Adeleye, Professional Officer, Education Sector, UNESCO, assured that UNESCO is willing to provide technical support for developing a new health policy for students. Prof. Maduka Ughasoro, representing the Paediatric Association of Nigeria (PAN), stated that

the policy would ensure schools have optimal structures, ventilation, lighting, and meals, while also linking schools and communities.