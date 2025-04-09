

Abuja: Stakeholders gathered in Abuja on Tuesday to call for the establishment of a functional democratic system that delivers tangible benefits to Nigerian citizens.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, the call was made during a political summit organised by the Rufus Ebegba Centre for Leadership and Environmental Sustainability (RECLES), a non-governmental organisation (NGO). Dr Rufus Ebegba, founder of RECLES, stated that Nigeria’s democratic system must be adapted to serve the needs of its citizens, especially in light of ongoing security challenges and economic hardship. He noted that the summit was convened to examine crucial issues affecting the sustainability of democracy in Nigeria.





‘We need to ask ourselves whether our democracy is truly effective. If it is not, then we must explore a system of democracy that is better suited to the Nigerian context,’ he said. ‘There is an urgent need for citizens to be actively involved in the democratic process. We must reform our system, our democracy must not fail us. A functional democracy is one that ensures economic stability and guarantees the security of lives and property,’ he added.





Ebegba also urged the current administration to prioritise the security of citizens. ‘I am deeply concerned about the persistent issue of unstable electricity supply. Without reliable power, our economy cannot grow. We need power that is both affordable and accessible, especially in urban centres, to support small-scale industries,’ he said. He emphasised the need for democratic systems to evolve in response to national challenges. ‘We are currently undergoing a process of democratic evolution, which is why this summit is so important. At its conclusion, we hope to determine whether our current democratic model is truly working’.





Similarly, Dr Barry Johnson, National Deputy Youth Leader of the Labour Party, presented a paper titled ‘Dismantling Political Criminality in Nigeria’. He stressed that political stability is the foundation of any functioning democracy. ‘The political landscape of a nation reflects the reality of life within it,’ Johnson said, as he called on the government to create space for young people to participate in decision-making processes.





He also emphasised the need for independent and effective police, judiciary, and law enforcement institutions. ‘Policies and laws that promote transparency and accountability, such as freedom of information laws and the strengthening of anti-corruption agencies must be properly implemented. These agencies must be allowed to function freely and without interference,’ he said. Johnson further urged the Federal Government to focus on genuine empowerment rather than short-term palliatives. ‘Empowerment must come through skills development, not handouts,’ he said. He also identified poverty as a key driver of criminality and urged the government to address it.





‘Security agencies must be reformed to effectively combat insecurity. Insurgency can only be tackled if competent individuals are put in place. Electoral reforms must also be implemented to ensure free, fair, and credible elections,’ he added. Mr Otunba Adigun, Chief of Staff to Mogaji Ibrahim-Olaniyan, National Chairman of the Police Community Relations Committee, called on Nigerians to unite in their approach to politics. He encouraged citizens to set aside ethnic divisions and praised RECLES for its grassroots awareness campaigns. He also noted the important role traditional leaders must play in political education and community engagement.

