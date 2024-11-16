Stakeholders Call for Policy Reforms to Boost Nigeria’s Logistics Industry.



Lagos: Stakeholders in the logistics and courier industry have called on the government to enact laws and policies that would further aid the development of logistics in Nigeria. This call was made during the 2024 International Conference and Investiture of the Courier and Logistics Management Institute held in Lagos.

According to News Agency of Nigeria, the conference, themed ‘Unlocking Economic Potentials and Fostering Nation-Building Through Logistics Instruments,’ highlighted the potential benefits for Nigeria if the logistics industry’s capabilities were fully utilized. Prof. Anya O Anya, Chairman of the conference, emphasized the importance of strategic direction for national success, questioning whether the nation is fully leveraging its opportunities.

Dr. Mazi Ohuabunwa, Chairman of the African Economic Summit 2024, urged the government to reassess existing policies to ensure they are conducive to economic growth. He pointed out the need to address several existing issues within the economy.

Dr. Sh

ittu Adebayo, a former Minister of Communication, encouraged the government to seek ideas beyond political affiliations to foster national reforms necessary for the logistics sector’s growth. He expressed optimism about the current national assembly’s receptiveness to innovative ideas.

Dr. Segun Musa, Deputy President of Air and Logistics at the National Association of Government Approved Freight Forwarders (NAGAFF), called for improvements in the logistics sector’s infrastructure. He noted that Nigeria’s logistics industry is still in its early stages and emphasized the need for policy-driven alignment with international best practices to realize its full potential.

Prof. Simon Emeje, conference convener and Executive Chairman of the Courier and Logistics Management Institute (CLMI), stressed the crucial role of logistics in driving economic growth. He highlighted the substantial market value of the logistics and courier sector in Nigeria, emphasizing the need for government partnerships to enhance its dev

elopment.

The conference underscored the necessity of modernizing logistics practices to tap into global advancements and foster Nigeria’s economic growth through strategic collaboration and innovative thinking.