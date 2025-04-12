

Abuja: Child right advocates, educators, and caregivers have called for inclusive opportunities for children living with autism and other special needs to enable them to achieve their full potential and contribute to society.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, the stakeholders made the call at a ‘Meet and Greet’ event in Abuja. The occasion celebrated Kanyeyachukwu Tagbo-Okeke, a 15-year-old Nigerian autistic artist, who recently broke the Guinness World Record for the Largest Painting with his artwork titled ‘Impossibility is a Myth,’ measuring 12,303 square meters. This achievement surpassed the previous record of 9,652 square meters held by Emad Salehi.





The event, tagged ‘The Back-Story’, brought together representatives from civil society groups, artists, stakeholders in the arts and culture sector, as well as friends and family of the talented artist. The stakeholders emphasized that while Tagbo-Okeke is being celebrated for his artistic achievements, it is imperative to reflect on the challenges children with special needs face in Nigeria.





Mohammad Sulaiman, President of the Society of Nigerian Artists, emphasized the importance of offering equal opportunities for talented young artists, regardless of their background. He expressed concern that both government and relevant institutions have not fully recognized the role of artists in nation-building, resulting in limited support for them. Sulaiman highlighted the need for deliberate government investment in unique areas such as autism, which are beginning to make an impact.





Helen Neete, an Art Instructor, pointed out that many Nigerians have limited understanding of the Autism spectrum, leading to polarizing views of autistic children. She emphasized the need for societal sensitization and awareness to better understand and embrace the unique abilities of individuals on the spectrum.





Dr. Sylvia Tagbo-Okeke, the mother of the young artist, stressed the importance of individualized care and accommodations for children with special needs. She shared the journey of her son’s rise to fame, marked by resilience, determination, and family sacrifices. Dr. Tagbo-Okeke urged parents not to give up on their autistic children and called for greater empathy and understanding from society, particularly in Nigeria.





She advised parents to remain patient and loving, despite facing challenges such as stigmatization and discrimination. Dr. Tagbo-Okeke highlighted the family’s motto, stating that “autism is not a tragedy, ignorance is,” and encouraged families to focus on positivity and support.

