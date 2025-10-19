

Abuja: Sporty TV, a fast-growing free-to-air sports network, has announced the rollout of new sports content packages aimed at the Nigerian market. Oluchi Enuha, Executive Representative of the network in Nigeria, disclosed this on Sunday in Abuja. Enuha said the packages were unveiled on Oct. 17. He said the initiative would revolutionise sports broadcasting in Nigeria and beyond, noting that the packages were designed to provide premium sports content to viewers at no cost.

According to News Agency of Nigeria, Enuha also announced a partnership between Sporty TV and the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), as well as other international media organisations, to enhance content delivery. “This is an unprecedented delivery of value and premium content at no cost to the Nigerian viewer. We are delivering more than 600 live events including the English Premier League, Spanish La Liga, German Bundesliga and South American football. We will also deliver some Super Eagles 2026 World Cup qualifying matches (play-of

fs), the FIFA Club World Cup, the 2026 FIFA World Cup finals and even the just-concluded 2025 World Athletics Championships in Japan,” he said.

According to him, the partnership will set new standards for free-to-air television and offer both viewers and advertisers access to top-tier content. He said Sporty TV leveraged cutting-edge technology, world-class production and strategic alliances to ensure broad accessibility through its YouTube channel and mobile applications. Enuha said the goal was to ensure that every Nigerian household had access to premium sports content, with convenience and wide reach.