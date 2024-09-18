Southern Borno communities donate N200m to Maiduguri flood victims



The people of Borno South Senatorial District have donated N200 million to the state government to support victims of Maiduguri flood disaster.

The representatives of the zone comprising nine local government areas led by Sen. Ali Ndume and the state deputy governor, Umar Kadafur, announced the donation on Tuesday in Maiduguri.

Ndume, who spoke during a sympathy visit to Gov. Babagana Zulum, said the gesture was in response to the call to assist the victims of the disaster.

He said the money was generated from contributions by the people from the zone at home and in the diaspora.

Also speaking, Kadafur, who presented the N200 million cheque to the governor, lauded all the contributors for their generosity and act of brotherhood.

‘We are here not only to sympathise with you but to present a cheque of N200 million to the State Government Flood Basket Fund.

‘We want to assure you that you are not alone as the people of Southern Borno are strongly behind you in this trying moment.

‘More donations from sou

thern Borno are still being expected,’ he said.

Responding, Zulum expressed appreciation for the gesture and show of concern from the people of southern Borno.

The governor urged for sustained unity among the diverse people of the state for meaningful development.

The delegation also visited the Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Umar-Garbai El-Kanemi, whose palace was affected, where it presented N10m support to the royal father.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that members of Borno House of Assembly also donated N60 million to support flood victims.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria