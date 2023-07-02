South/West youths want Bamidele as Senate Leader

Some youths in the South-West geopolitical zone, under the umbrella of the Nigerian Youth Congress (NYC) have advocated for the emergence of Sen. Opeyemi Bamidele (APC-Ekiti) as the next Senate Leader.

The group made the call through a joint statement signed by its leaders including Vice-President (South-west), Mr Gbenga Ogunsola in Abuja on Sunday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that among those who signed the statement are: Tosin Adesuyi (South-west Caucus Leader Ekiti), Ibrahim Adeoye, (Secretary NYC Lagos Chapter) and Seyifunmi Afolabi (NYC Chairman Ogun).

Others are: Olakolupo Akinbode (NYC Chairman Osun) and Temitope Adedara (NYC Chairman, Ekiti).

Bamidele who chaired the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, in the 9th Senate currently enjoys a ranking status having spent eight years in the National Assembly before his re-election on February 25.

The group said that Bamidele is the most appropriate candidate to work with Senate President Godswill Akpabio in the 10th Assembly.

It said that an experienced President of the Senate would need an experienced senate leader to function effectively in the areas of making laws for further advancement of the nation especially in youth development and others.

“Bamidele is a lover of the youths who in his entire life, identifies with youth leadership. As one-time Students’ Union PRO of Obafemi Awolowo University, NANS President and currently the Chairman Board of Trustees of a sister union,” the group said.

The group added that Bamidele, whose achievements as former

Commissioner for Youth in Lagos State remain indelible would have better understanding of working ensuring a smooth relationship between the legislature and the executive led by President Bola Tinubu.

“We are sure of his capacity to facilitate legislations suitable for the renewal of Nigerians’ hope especially for our teeming population of youths.

“A critical insight into Bamidele’s antecedent shows that he is not only qualified as a lawmaker having served in the both chambers of the National Assembly, but as one who is also experienced with several years in the executive arm of Lagos State Government.

“He is a legal practitioner of both local and international exposure whose trajectory has covered all arms of government. He is therefore the most fit and proper person to lead the day-to-day business of the 10th Senate,” the group said.

The youth leaders also lauded the administration of Tinubu for giving hope to young Nigerians through the demonstration of capacity, courage and character of a genuine leadership by walking his talk since he assumed office.

The group appraised the policies of the Federal Government so far in respect of the suspension of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor Mr Godwin Emefiele, the appointment of service chiefs and the dissolution of boards of some agencies of government.

“All the decisions taken by the president are right and timely, coupled with demonstration of federal character in the appointment of the service chiefs.

“President Tinubu is truly a unifier whose unity of the country is his utmost priority.

“Tinubu’s decisions so far are pro-people and hope renewing, hence we’re ready to travel this journey with him.

“No president has shown this level of preparedness, depth of knowledge of Nigeria and courage to take critical decisions like Tinubu,” it said.

The group however urged the president to be careful of appointing into his cabinet, political entrepreneurs who will never reflect or key into his vision of good governance especially on youth development.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria