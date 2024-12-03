South Africa Simplifies Visa Process for Nigerian Tourists and Entrepreneurs.



Cape Town: South Africa has officially relaxed its visa requirements for Nigerian tourists, allowing them to apply without the need to submit their passports. This announcement was made by President Cyril Ramaphosa during the opening of the 11th session of the Nigeria-South Africa Bi-National Commission (BNC) in Cape Town, an event graced by the presence of Nigerian President Bola Tinubu.

According to News Agency of Nigeria, President Ramaphosa highlighted that the simplification of visa processes aims to encourage travel for Nigerian businesspeople and tourists. A significant change in the regulations includes the introduction of five-year multiple-entry visas, creating a more accommodating environment for Nigerian professionals visiting South Africa. This was revealed in a statement by Mr Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy.

Ramaphosa emphasized South Africa’s commitment to eliminating barriers to greater investment and addressing challenges faced by businesses in bo

th nations. He expressed optimism about the future of the partnership as the two countries commemorate 30 years of diplomatic relations. Acknowledging the robust presence of South African companies in Nigeria, he affirmed that South Africa remains open to Nigerian businesses, as evidenced by significant investments and operations.

President Ramaphosa also recognized the Nigerian government’s proactive reforms aimed at creating a business-friendly environment and providing assurance to investors, including those from South Africa. He reiterated South Africa’s ongoing efforts to improve the ease of doing business, aiming to attract more Nigerian companies to invest in the country.

Furthermore, President Ramaphosa addressed broader global issues, noting Africa’s development as a priority on the G20 agenda. He stated that South Africa will host the G20 Leaders’ Summit, the first on African soil, where the focus will be on supporting the African Union’s Agenda 2063 and ensuring inclusive global discussions.