Sophi.io Announced as INMA Global Media Award Finalist in 5 Categories

Sophi.io, a suite of artificial intelligence-powered tools developed by The Globe and Mail, is nominated for ground-breaking print automation and fully dynamic, real-time paywall technology

TORONTO, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sophi.io , The Globe and Mail’s artificial intelligence-based optimization and prediction engine, was named a finalist in 5 categories of the Global Media Awards run by the International News Media Association (INMA):

Best Product and Tech Innovation

Best Initiative to Register Users

Best Initiative to Acquire Subscribers

Best Use of Data To Drive Subscriptions, Content, or Product Design

Best Use of Data to Automate or Personalise

“The INMA Global Media Awards focus on excellence across all areas of the media business,” said Phillip Crawley, Publisher and CEO of The Globe and Mail. “I’m particularly pleased that Sophi for Paywalls’ fully dynamic, real-time paywall was recognized in 4 categories, and that Sophi’s ground-breaking automated print laydown technology was nominated for its use with Naviga and Agderposten.”

The nomination in the Best Product and Tech Innovation category is shared with Naviga for Naviga Publisher powered by Sophi.io, and Agderposten, a regional daily newspaper that serves over 25,000 readers in print across Norway. Sophi provides cutting edge AI/ML technology that, along with Naviga Publisher, fully automates the end-to-end print production workflow that lets editors prioritize stories and press a button to automatically generate a print laydown without any templates. Agderposten was the first customer to use the automation technology.

This year’s competition drew 644 entries from 212 news brands in 37 countries. The judges consist of 44 media experts from 22 countries focused on breakthrough results, unique concepts, strong creativity, innovative thinking, and winner synergies across platforms. The first place winners will be announced on June 3.

Sophi is an artificial-intelligence system that helps publishers identify their most valuable content and leverage it to achieve key business goals. Sophi for Paywalls’ fully dynamic, personalized, real-time paywall – SmartGate – uses natural language processing (NLP) to analyse both content and user behaviour to determine when to ask a reader for money or an email address, and when to leave them alone. It can optimize for multiple outcomes simultaneously (such as different bundles or price points) and also works in cold-start situations. Publishers on three continents now use Sophi’s AI/ML technology to power paywall decisions, website automation and print automation.

Last year, Sophi also won the Online Journalism Award (OJA) for Technical Innovation in the Service of Digital Journalism, handed out by the Online News Association (ONA), and both the World Digital Media Award and the North American Digital Media Award awarded by The World Association of News Publishers (WAN-IFRA) in the category of Best Digital News Start-up.

About Sophi.io

Sophi.io (https://www.sophi.io) was developed by The Globe and Mail to help content publishers make important strategic and tactical decisions. It is a suite of AI-powered tools that includes Sophi Automation and Sophi for Paywalls as well as Sophi Analytics, a decision-support system for content publishers. Sophi is designed to improve the metrics that matter most to your business, such as subscriber retention and acquisition, engagement, recency, frequency and volume. Sophi also powers Naviga Publisher for one-click automated laydown of print and ePaper publishing.