Some 180 thousand quintals of grain collected from July 8 to 10, 2024 (ODC)



Tunis: The Office des céréales (ODC) reported the collection of about 180 thousand quintals of grain during the period from July 8 to 10, 2024, bringing the total collected quantities to about 6.180 million quintals, at a time when officials are working to ensure that farmers receive their dues.

ODC Director General Saloua Ben Hadid paid a visit to the collection centres in the governorate of Zaghouan on Thursday, where she checked on the progress of the harvest and ensured that the region’s farmers have received their dues.

She also visited a number of establishments, including the Essaidi Society for grain collection, the comptoir des services agricoles, the Société coopérative centrale pour les grandes cultures, the Société coopérative centrale de blé, etc.

Tunisia has allocated some Dinars 1.5 billion to finance grain imports up to the end of May 2024, accounting for 53.7% of total food imports.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse