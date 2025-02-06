Solutions Journalism: NAN Vows to Change Media Landscape



Abuja: Malam Ali Muhammed Ali, the Managing Director of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), has expressed the agency’s determination to sustain efforts in changing the media landscape in the country. Ali stated this during a visit from a delegation of the Nigeria Health Watch (NHW) led by Mr. Chibuike Alagboso, Director of Media Programmes at NHW.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, the managing director emphasized the agency’s commitment to promoting stories that offer solutions to societal challenges. “NAN will continue to appreciate the partnership with the Nigeria Health Watch and Solutions Journalism Network, which began in 2020,” Ali commented. He further noted that the agency’s focus on Solutions Journalism aligns with its mandate to promote understanding, mutual respect, and professionalism while giving voice to diverse citizen perspectives.





Ali also mentioned that NAN had earlier established a special desk for Solutions Journalism stories to enhance specialization and productivity. “We have created a Solutions Journalism desk since the first engagement with Nigeria Health Watch in 2021, and the message will continue to be propagated to all our staff,” he added. He highlighted that such journalism is crucial for showcasing small achievements that contribute to national development and addressing daily social challenges faced by citizens.





The Editor-In-Chief of NAN, Mr. Mufutau Ojo, opened a one-day training session by encouraging participants to focus on the keynote speakers and acquire new skills. He expressed optimism that the training would provide a paradigm shift and new opportunities for reporters. Mr. Ismail Abdulaziz, Head of NAN Multimedia Section, thanked the NHW team for facilitating the training and praised the reporters for their engagement during the session.





Mr. Aderogba George, a participant, noted that the training would help him understand how to write Solutions Journalism stories effectively. The NHW delegation included Kenneth Ibe, Senior Social Media Coordinator, Tzar Oluigbo, Health Journalist, and Hadiza Mohammed, Communication Officer. The visit aimed to train NAN reporters on Solutions Journalism, continuing the partnership established in 2020.

