Sokoto govt mulls establishment of export processing zone



The Sokoto State Government, says it will the Sokoto Agriculture Processing Zone (SAPZ), to add value and export agricultural produce of farmers in the state.

Dr. Bashir Achida, Economic Adviser to Gov. Ahmad Aliyu said this in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Friday.

He said the SAPZ was part of the nine-point agenda of Aliyu administration, adding that economic development of the state was key in the governor’s agenda.

‘All the initiatives are to increase the income base and revenue of the people. Iis designed to empower the farmers to earn revenue from their activites.

‘The state is also thinking of getting revenue from the items like millet, Onion, garlic, sorghum, etc, hence we working to improve the export better and generate revenue for the farmers.

‘That is where the idea of export promotion zone comes to bear. We looked at the likely problems during the process of exporting these cash crops in the international market without hitches’, he told NAN.

He said the idea of

export promotion zone, would also ensure the accurate record of data on the volume of trade on export of the cash crops.

This, he said, would also help organise the farmers in groups, for purposes of devising how best to further support them for improved produce and revenue earning.

Achida said the state was also in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Agriculture on the export of five items, saying that the governor had sent a letter to the ministry to that effect.

‘Now, we are collaborating with a company that has developed organic fertilizer.

‘We will use it for a better yield; to reduce chemical content to ensure that all our produce are fit for international export without hitches.

‘So we are ensuring the provision of organic pesticides and herbicides, especially for dry season farming; are working with the company to ensure that our produce do not have any issue during export.

‘We are also working on having an export terminal a

t Sokoto airport to reduce high expenses on transportation by farmers and other damages that may arise while exporting produce from Sokoto by road’, he said.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria