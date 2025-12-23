Slovenia Welcomes Winter with Expanded Snow Sports, Nordic Trails and Outdoor Adventures

As winter takes hold, the Slovenian Tourist Board is spotlighting a rich and diverse winter sports season that goes far beyond traditional alpine skiing. With upgraded resort infrastructure, a unified Nordic experience and a broad range of outdoor activities, Slovenia is positioning itself as one of Europe’s most dynamic winter destinations.

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia, Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Across the country, mountain resorts have further strengthened their facilities and services, introducing modern lift systems, comprehensive equipment hire, professional ski and snowboard schools and a wide range of guided experiences. This enables visitors of all levels to explore diverse winter activities, from high-energy alpine skiing, snowboarding and ski touring in dramatic mountain terrain to more relaxed pursuits such as snow parks, scenic ice skating in traditional settings, snowshoeing, torchlight walks and dog sledding.

A Unified Cross-Country Ski Pass

Slovenia’s cross-country skiing network remains a highlight of the season. Popular locations like Pokljuka, Bohinj, Planica and Jezersko offer well-maintained trails suitable for everyone from recreational skiers to advanced athletes. To support these experiences, the Unified Cross-Country Ski Pass – which links leading Nordic resorts with a single ticket – continues to expand, encouraging longer stays and more sustainable regional mobility.

Wellness, Gastronomy and Festive Winter Cities

Winter in Slovenia also invites travellers to complement outdoor activities with cultural and leisure offerings. Guests can unwind in thermal spa centres, savour local gastronomy, or explore festive Christmas markets in historic towns. Peaceful walks through snow-covered valleys, combined with urban winter atmospheres, ensure a varied seasonal experience within short travel distances.

Promoting Slovenia’s Winter Offer Globally

To amplify Slovenia’s winter story internationally, the Slovenian Tourist Board is rolling out a global promotional campaign across 20 markets from November through February, supported by digital storytelling, editorial partnerships, trade events and press trips. Centralised information, inspiration and ready-to-use itineraries are available on the official tourism portal slovenia.info, offering visitors a comprehensive overview of winter experiences, destinations and practical travel planning.

With its compact geography, modern winter-sports infrastructure and growing sustainability focus, Slovenia invites visitors to experience winter in an active, authentic and contemporary way – from mountain thrills to serene natural escapes, all within easy reach.

Discover more: https://www.slovenia.info/en/things-to-do/active-holidays/skiing-in-slovenia

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3e174d17-6b14-455d-b882-c7c6d1e6fe3d

