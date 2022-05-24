Africa: AfDB Board approves $1.5 billion facility to avert food crisis in Africa
ABIDJAN— The African Development Bank (AfDB) Group’s board of directors announced that it approved a $1.5 billion facility to help African countries avert a looming food crisis in the continent.In a statement, the bank said with the disruption of food …
Malawi Rolls Out Cholera Vaccine to Contain Outbreak
Malawi has rolled out a vaccination campaign to help stop an outbreak of cholera. Authorities report more than 350 cases and 17 deaths from cholera across eight districts of southern Malawi.Malawi’s Ministry of Health declared the cholera outbreak in e…
Meta Returns with Africa Day Campaign
Meta, the company that owns Facebook, is hosting its second annual Africa Day campaign to promote Africans who are making a global impact.The content producer for the film project, South African filmmaker Tarryn Crossman, said Meta identified eight inn…
Museveni Blames Foreign Powers for High Cost of Living
For the past six months Ugandans have been forced to spend twice as much to afford necessities like fuel and food, among other commodities. Addressing the country Sunday night on how to survive the high cost of living, President Yoweri Museveni noted t…
Rwanda Says Territory Shelled by Congo, Requests Probe
Rwanda said on Monday that it had requested a regional body to investigate shelling of its territory by the military of neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo and that the attack had injured several people and damaged property.The alleged incident co…
Austria’s first case of monkeypox confirmed, Vienna health authority says
VIENNA— Austria’s first case of monkeypox has been confirmed, Vienna’s health authority said after reporting the case as suspected.“Suspected case of pox viruses confirmed,” the health authority , adding that the male patient had tested positive for th…