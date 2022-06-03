Yemen – Migration ( DG ECHO Partners, UN, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 03 June 2022)
At least 27,800 migrants have crossed from the Horn of Africa (HoA) to war-torn Yemen during the first 5 months of 2022, surpassing the estimated 27,700 migrants that arrived in the whole of 2021.The migration route from the HoA towards the Arabian Pen…
Al-Qaida Affiliate Claims May Attack in Togo
A Mali-based coalition of al-Qaida-aligned militants has claimed responsibility for an attack in Togo last month, the SITE Intelligence monitoring group said Friday.The Jama’at Nasr al-Islam wal Muslimin (JNIM) has been expanding geographically, threat…
African Union Chair Meets Putin to Discuss Food Insecurity
The top African Union official met Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday to discuss the war in Ukraine and its effects on Africa. A cutoff in grain exports has heightened food insecurity in many African countries, leaving millions of Africans hung…
Bomb Kills Two Peacekeepers in Mali, UN Says
Two U.N. peacekeepers were killed and two others were injured on Friday after an improvised bomb exploded in central Mali, a spokesman for the MINUSMA mission tweeted.The soldiers were part of the Egyptian contingent of the U.N. peacekeeping mission, a…
Russia-Ukraine conflict: African Union head to speak to Pres Putin Friday in Russia
DAKAR— The head of the African Union, Senegalese President Macky Sall, will meet with President Vladimir Putin in the southwestern Russian city of Sochi on Friday.The visit is aimed at “freeing up stocks of cereals and fertilisers, the blockage of whic…