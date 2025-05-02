

Abuja: A prosecution witness, identified as PW-AAA, testified on Friday that Simon Ekpa is expected to be repatriated from Finland to Nigeria to face trial. This development is linked to Ekpa’s support for Nnamdi Kanu, who is involved in the agitation for the Republic of Biafra.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, the witness, a Department of State Service (DSS) operative involved in Nnamdi Kanu’s 2015 arrest at a Lagos hotel, provided this information during a cross-examination conducted by Kanu’s counsel, Chief Kanu Agabi, SAN, before Justice James Omotosho at the Federal High Court in Abuja. The witness’s real name was withheld for security reasons.





Earlier in the proceedings, the Federal Government presented additional items recovered from Kanu, which the court accepted as exhibits. These items included electronic devices such as laptops, modems, and phones, alongside various personal effects like wristwatches, perfumes, and documents related to the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).





During the cross-examination, PW-AAA clarified that no weapons were discovered on Kanu or the woman arrested with him. Despite the non-threatening nature of the items recovered, the witness suggested that their intended use could be different. PW-AAA also stated that his role was limited to executing the arrest and obtaining Kanu’s statement, thus he did not analyze the seized items.





The presiding judge, Justice Omotosho, adjourned the case for further cross-examination, scheduled to resume on May 6, May 7, and May 8.

