Signing in Ouagadougou of a memorandum of understanding to facilitate the mobility of young AES volunteers



The National Volunteer Program in Burkina (PNVB), the National Center for the Promotion of Volunteering in Mali (CNPV) and the Nigerien Agency for Volunteering for Development (ANVD) signed a memorandum of understanding on September 27 in Ouagadougou to strengthen youth mobility and cooperation between the three AES countries.

The memorandum of understanding between the three volunteering promotion structures of the Alliance of Sahel States was signed by their general directors during a ceremony attended by the three ministers in charge of youth of the AES.

According to the Minister in charge of youth of Burkina Faso, Roland N. Somda, this memorandum will allow “our three States to commit to conducting exchanges of programs, experiences and information for their total reconstruction.”

The three ministers welcomed the willingness of the three Directors General to sign this memorandum, which will be accompanied by an action plan. This mechanism is in line with the vision of the three heads of state of the A

ES.

“Volunteering is a factor in the training and reconstruction of our States. The implementation of this reciprocal volunteering will help develop the expertise and commitment of young people,” stressed Djourmité Nestor Noufé, Director General in charge of volunteering in Burkina Faso.

“We are committed to actively participating in the implementation of major integrative projects developed by our heads of state in the AES space,” declared the representative of the youth taking part in the first AES summer university in Ouagadougou, Ben Idrissa Sankara.

The Directors General in charge of volunteering, co-sponsors of the summer university, have committed to setting up a system for promoting and reciprocating volunteering in the AES area.

Source: Burkina Information Agency