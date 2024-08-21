Shettima seeks stronger economic, social ties with Tanzania



Vice-President Kashim Shettima has called for strengthened cooperation between Nigeria and Tanzania in shared aspirations for continental growth and unity.

Shettima made the call on Tuesday when he received former Tanzanian President, Jakaya Kikwete, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He explained that the call became necessary since Nigeria shares historic ties with Tanzania, particularly in their roles as frontline states in the fight against apartheid and colonialism.

Shettima, while praising Tanzania’s leadership legacy, said that country was one of Africa’s success stories.

‘ From Julius Nyerere to Samia Suluhu Hassan, the country has been blessed with exceptional leaders. Tanzania stands as a beacon of hope and stability in East Africa,’ he said.

The Vice-President stressed the importance of stronger economic and social ties between the two nations, especially within the framework of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

‘With the discovery of significant gas reserves, Tanzania is on a

fast track to development. If key African nations like Nigeria and Tanzania succeed, the entire continent will benefit,’ he said.

He also praised the Tanzanian government’s support for Nigerian businesses in Tanzania, citing companies like United Bank for Africa, Guarantee Trust Bank, Dangote among many others.

Earlier, Kikwete, who was in Nigeria for the convocation ceremony at the National Defence College, expressed the readiness of that country to strengthen business and diplomatic ties with Nigeria.

‘We value the friendship and cooperation between Nigeria and Tanzania and are committed to strengthening it further,’ he said.

Kikwete acknowledged the role of the Nigerian National Defence College in training Tanzanian military personnel, expressing optimism for deeper ties in defense, trade and diplomacy.

Both leaders stressed the importance of revisiting outdated agreements and scaling up bilateral relations in the spirit of African solidarity.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria