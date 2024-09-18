Shettima assures airline operators better operating environment



Vice-President Kashim Shettima has said that the Federal Government will create a more conducive and better operating environment for airline operations..

Shettima said this on Tuesday at a meeting with stakeholders in the aviation sector under the aegis of Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The News Agency if Nigeria (NAN) reports the meeting was part of the federal government’s efforts to address Foreign Exchange issues in the sector.

The meeting was also to address the backlog of payments with the Central Bank of Nigeria, the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) and the airline operators of Nigeria.

Addressing newsmen after the closed door meeting, the Chief Executive Officer of Air Peace, Allen Onyema, underscored the fragile nature of airline operations, stressing that, ‘little thing can take an airline out of the market’.

He stressed the need for continued support for airlines in line with global practice to ensure the sector’s sustainability and growth.

‘ All over the world, airlines are supported to support the economy. It is not elitist,’ he said

Onyema particularly praised the federal government’s bold step in signing the Cape Town Convention (CTC) Practice Directions.

He said the convention would help to reduce the cost of airline operations in the nation’s aviation sector.

Signed on Sept. 12, the CTC Practice Direction is meant to restore investors’ confidence in the nation’s aviation sector and enable domestic airline operators to dry lease aircraft, among others.

‘ What you did on Thursday is going to open up this country to become an economic powerhouse,’ he said.

The Air Peace Airline boss called for additional measures to support the industry’s growth, suggesting that the Central Bank of Nigeria could give airline operators a window within their system.

Dr Jumoke Oduwole, the Special Adviser to the President on Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC), and

Investment, described the meeting as ‘fruitful’.

Oduwole assured that the federal government would continue to explore ways of enhancing the business environment in the country

Source: News Agency of Nigeria