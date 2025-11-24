Seed of collaboration ties Linyi, West Africa

ACCRA, Ghana, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Linyi Trade City from East China’s Shandong province hosted a quality product expo in Ghana in early November, sowing the seeds of win-win collaboration and paving the way for Linyi’s expansion in the West Africa market.

The expo has attracted thousands of professional African buyers for future development, with agreements signed with five Ghanaian enterprises on-site, reaching an intended amount of 16.8 million yuan ($2.36 million).

Covering a 3,000-square-meter exhibition area, the event featured an assortment of building materials from Linyi, Shandong province, including hardware and machinery, plastic products, chemical products, building materials, and decoration materials, which cater to the needs of Ghanaian markets. In addition, due to their high quality and affordable prices, these Linyi products also attracted buyers from Ghana’s neighboring countries.

Moreover, “Linyi manufacturing” helped fill the gap in the local market. “Currently, Ghana does not have efficient chemical products. Our products can significantly enhance efficiency in fields such as oil drilling, and the customers are extremely interested,” said Guo Jingwei, general manager of Shandong Weihong Trade and Economic Co Ltd, who reached a cooperation agreement with the Ghanaian oil company on the spot at the exhibition. The oil company plans to come to China for on-site investigations and discuss further cooperation.

The success of the exhibition was just the beginning. To gain a deeper understanding of the market, the Linyi merchant delegation delved into the commercial hub and industrial heartland of Accra. In Tema, Ghana’s most important industrial port city, modern industrial parks and convenient logistics conditions signaled immense potential for establishing overseas warehouses, integrating supply chains, and even direct investment.

After touring the Linyi-invested Jinyi Industrial Park, a production and trade integrated zone in Ghana, the delegation’s confidence in Linyi businesses expanding into West Africa was further solidified.

“I want to tell Linyi that Accra is seeking investment, collaboration, and a strong partnership,” said Ziyad Musah, presiding member of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly, who offered a warm welcome to Linyi for bringing in more quality products and forging partnerships with local markets.

Accra is ready to partner and collaborate with Linyi enterprises and will give assistance to help Linyi expand markets in the city, he added.

