Security Council Report Monthly Forecast, January 2023

In January 2023, Japan will hold the presidency of the Security Council.??

Japan plans to organise two signature events during the month. The first signature event is?a ministerial-level open debate on “The promotion and strengthening of the rule of law in the maintenance of international peace and security: the rule of law among nations”. Japan’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Hayashi Yoshimasa is expected to chair the meeting. UN Secretary-General António Guterres, President of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) Joan E. Donoghue, and Professor Dapo Akande of the University of Oxford are expected to brief.

The second signature event is an open debate on “Peacebuilding and sustaining peace: Investment in people to enhance resilience against complex challenges”. Japan plans to invite a high-level UN official, the Chair of the Peacebuilding Commission, and representatives of international/regional organisations or civil society organisations to brief.

African issues on the programme of work in January are:??

Mali, briefing and consultations on the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA);? ?

Sudan, the semi-annual briefing of ICC Prosecutor Karim Asad Ahmad Khan on the ICC’s Darfur-related activities; and?

West Africa and the Sahel, briefing and consultations on the UN Office on West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS), as well as renewal of the mandate of UNOWAS.

Middle East issues on the programme include:??

Syria, monthly meetings on political/humanitarian developments and on the chemical weapons file, as well as the renewal of the Syria cross-border aid mechanism;

Yemen, the monthly meeting on developments; and

“The situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian Question”, the quarterly open debate.

In terms of issues in the Americas, the Council is expected to hold briefings and consultations on Haiti and Colombia.

Consultations are anticipated on the UN Regional Centre for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia (UNRCCA), the one Asian issue expected to be on the programme in January.

Cyprus is expected to be on the programme of work in January. A meeting is planned with troop-contributing countries of the UN Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus (UNFICYP), and consultations are scheduled on the mission’s work. In late January, the Council will renew the mandate of UNFICYP.

One or more meetings on Ukraine can be anticipated in January as well.

Other issues could be raised in January depending on developments.

Source: Security Council Report