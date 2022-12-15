Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Mozambican President Nyusi

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi in Washington, D.C., during the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit. Secretary Blinken and President Nyusi discussed shared global and regional priorities, including areas for cooperation during Mozambique’s first and historic UN Security Council term in 2023-2024. They also reaffirmed their strategic partnership to promote peace, stability, and global health security. Secretary Blinken highlighted how the U.S. Strategy to Prevent Conflict and Promote Stability complements important government and civil society efforts in northern Mozambique.

Source: US State Department