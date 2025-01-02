Second Chance Education Program in Kaduna Faces Challenges and Opportunities



KADUNA: The Second Chance Education (SCE) program in Kaduna, aimed at providing educational opportunities for girls who have dropped out of school due to early marriage and other socio-economic barriers, is encountering both challenges and opportunities as it seeks to expand its reach. Despite efforts by the state government and development partners, experts and beneficiaries are calling for more flexibility and awareness to enhance the program’s impact.

According to News Agency of Nigeria, the program, initiated as part of the state’s 2019 Education Policy and supported by the 10-year Education Sector Strategic Plan, has reached 14 communities in 10 Local Government Areas, benefiting approximately 700 drop-out married adolescent girls since its inception in 2018. However, the prevalence of child marriage in the region remains a significant hurdle, with 78 percent of girls in the northern region of Nigeria married before the age of 18, as highlighted in a report by Save the Children.

The SCE program is desi

gned to provide these young women with an opportunity to return to school and pursue their education, supported by community awareness campaigns and engagement with traditional and religious leaders. Aisha Muhammad, Deputy Director of Female Education, emphasized the importance of involving husbands and families in the process to encourage participation. Yet, many girls face challenges balancing educational aspirations with family responsibilities.

Beneficiaries like Rabi’at Aliyu and Nafisa Aminu have expressed the need for adjustments to the program to better accommodate their unique circumstances. Aliyu, who returned to school after divorcing her first husband, suggested that school hours be adjusted for married women, while Aminu, a nursing mother, advocated for virtual learning options and childcare facilities to ease the burden on mothers attending classes.

Experts, including Barr. Jennifer Abaji from Basileia Vulnerable Persons Rights Initiative, are advocating for the integration of information and

communication technology (ICT) to provide remote learning opportunities, allowing married adolescents to access education from home. Abaji also recommended incorporating skills acquisition into the program to help girls become more self-sufficient.

Additionally, increased awareness campaigns are deemed crucial to inform more girls and their families about the program’s benefits. Mrs. Margaret John, principal of Babban Sauran Junior Secondary School, noted that many potential beneficiaries are unaware of the opportunities available to them, suggesting that enhanced advertising through television, radio, and community outreach could improve participation rates.

The SCE policy in Kaduna represents a transformative initiative to address the educational challenges faced by adolescent girls in the region. As the government works to scale up the program, collaboration with stakeholders and leveraging technology will be vital to ensure that no girl is left behind. By empowering these young women, the state not only

transforms their lives but also strengthens the foundation for a more inclusive and prosperous society.