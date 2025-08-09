

Lagos: The Secretary-General of the United Nations, Mr. Ant³nio Guterres, has emphasized the necessity of global support for youth-led solutions as a critical strategy to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Guterres highlighted that such support would simultaneously promote youth development and empowerment for peace and economic growth.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, Guterres delivered these remarks at an event organized by the United Nations Information Centre (UNIC) in Nigeria in collaboration with the Strategy for Mentoring Initiative and Leadership Empowerment (S.M.I.L.E). The event, held in Lagos in observance of International Youth Day (IYD) 2025, was themed ‘Youth Localising the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)’. Represented by Dr. Oluseyi Soremekun, the National Information Officer at the UN Information Centre in Abuja, Guterres underscored the vital role of young people as bold innovators and essential partners in achieving the SDGs.





Guterres reiterated the need to support youth-led solutions for peace and sustainability, acknowledging the significant impact of the younger generation on economic growth and development. He stated, “We have come to the recognition that when young people lead, the society thrives,” and further emphasized the importance of celebrating and supporting youth to achieve the aims of the SDGs.





IYD, as Guterres noted, is a declaration by the UN General Assembly and is celebrated annually on August 12. He stressed the responsibility to promote and amplify the message of IYD with partners like S.M.I.L.E, highlighting their decade-long involvement in this endeavor. Guterres also urged the youth to engage in actions that support peace processes and to avoid activities detrimental to Nigeria’s peace and unity.





Mrs. Bimpe Bamgbose-Martins, President of S.M.I.L.E, outlined the initiative’s strategic role in nurturing the next generation of leaders in Nigeria. She emphasized that mentoring and leadership empowerment are powerful tools to positively impact young leaders. Similarly, Dr. Oreoluwa Finnih, Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on SDGs, commended the partnership between the UN and S.M.I.L.E for its role in fostering future leaders and encouraged youth participation in the SDGs for economic growth and development.





Mr. Tunde Mabawonku, Executive Director of Retail and Digital Banking at Wema Bank Plc., praised the UN and S.M.I.L.E for creating platforms for youth empowerment, urging young people to adopt a proactive mindset, enhance their skills, and develop character to remain relevant.





During a panel session, Mr. Aduragbemi Fasakin, Co-founder and CEO of Advic Farms, encouraged youth to embrace agriculture as a means to ensure food security. He spoke on the topic ‘Showcasing Innovators and Youth-led Solutions to Accelerate the SDGs’, advocating for a transition from traditional agriculture to agribusiness, highlighting the potential of soilless agriculture as a new opportunity in Nigeria.

