School takes steps to promote retention of students in school

In an effort to promote the retention of children in school, Broadoaks British School (BBS), Abuja, says it will offer scholarships to selected students for its September 2023 admission.

The Head Teacher of the school, Mr Franklin Adjetey, disclosed this in Abuja at a news conference organised to invite members of the public to the school’s open day.

Adjetey said the scholarship offers would enable the Nigerian child to access world-class education and serve as support to those families in need of it the most.

“Currently, in Nigeria, there are 20 million children out of school.

“This is millions of potential doctors, lawyers, accountants, business gurus, technology experts, and so much more that have their potentialities untapped.

“We believe that every child needs a safe and secure environment where they can access high-quality education.

“We understand that 20 million children out of education are a very big problem and one which will take more than one person to solve.

“We seek to be a contributor to the solution as we aim to educate one million children for free in Nigeria.

“One way that Broadoaks British school seeks to do this is through our scholarships,’’ Adjetey said.

The head teacher noted that BBS is a school where the educational, social, and emotional development of the child is key.

He described the school as an institution “where solid foundations are set for life; where children are encouraged to become all-round achievers; and where all individuals have a high expectation of themselves.’’

According to him, BBS offers the opportunity for students to show respect for themselves and others, and where children can pick up life skills that enable them to thrive in the 21st century.

BBS was founded on Sept. 13, 2016, out of a passion to deliver a five-star standard of education in Abuja with a strong focus on academic excellence and a holistic approach to learning.

The school was established with a vision to provide a globally sound educational experience that inspires all children to achieve their potential in an increasingly innovative world.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria