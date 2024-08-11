Savvy Award celebrates Africans in diaspora

Unity and pride took center stage at the inaugural Savvy Initiative Recognition Awards (SIRA), celebrating the outstanding achievements and remarkable contributions to development of Africans in the diaspora.

Mr Agod Savage, SIRA Chief Executive Officer /Founder, in a statement, on Friday in Lagos, said the initiative emphasised the importance of unity and pride within the African community.

According to him, SIRA acknowledges individual excellence and galvanises a sense of unity and pride, setting the stage for future leaders.

‘The SIRA Awards aim to become an annual celebration of African excellence, providing a platform for remarkable stories to be heard and inspire positive change.

‘The awards held at The Keep Memory Alive Event Centre in Las Vegas, USA, recognised the awardees contributions to development across various disciplines.

‘The event also spotlights talented industry leaders, advocates, innovators, and community champions,’ he said.

The awardees, including, Joyce Agbanobi, Almaz Negash, a

mong others were all honoured for their philanthropic efforts, outstanding achievements, and impact in history and entertainment.

They were also celebrated for their impacts, positive representations, advocacy, innovation and community engagement.

Joyce Agbanobi, a Nigerian from Delta, who is an enthusiastic Tech Leader, a Data Analytics expert and one of the top 100 women in Tech, Utiva, 2021, was honoured for her passion and commitment to closing the gender gap for women of colour in technology.

Almaz Negash, Founder and Executive Director at African Diaspora Network (ADN), home of the African Diaspora Investment Symposium and a member of the White House Council on Diaspora Engagement is known for her social innovation work.

Negash, who is also the advisor to the United States President Council on Diaspora Affairs, was recognised for empowering entrepreneurs and innovators of African descent, emphasising the power of collective efforts in unlocking greatness.

Others are; Irene Xanderena, an healthcar

e advocate; Bola Adeniyi, a cybersecurity expert; J. Hackett, a social scientist and entrepreneur; Femi Ojo, agile coach and project management expert and Coach J, who was awarded for his influence in technology and humanitarianism.

One of the recipients, Negash reiterated the importance of empowering the African diaspora to succeed.

‘When we come together as a community, we unlock the potential for greatness.

‘Our collective efforts can pave the way for a brighter future for the African diaspora,’ she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Savvy Initiative is a non-profit organisation with a mission to empower lives through knowledge, community, and recognition.

Its diverse programmes include ‘eMentor’, connecting people worldwide; ‘Youth Tech Connect’, inspiring high schoolers; and ’empowHER’, supporting young girls in Nigeria, nurturing talent and driving positive change.

