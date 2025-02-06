Saudi Arabia Rejects Trump’s Proposal for U.S. Takeover of Gaza



Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has announced its firm rejection of former U.S. President Donald Trump’s proposal for the United States to take over the Gaza Strip, a territory currently under Palestinian governance. Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the Kingdom is opposed to the idea and remains committed to advocating for an independent Palestinian state.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, Saudi Arabia has made it clear that it will not normalize relations with Israel without the establishment of a Palestinian state. The Kingdom emphasized that Palestinians have the right to remain on their land and that its stance on the creation of a Palestinian state is unwavering. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman reiterated this position in a speech at the Shura Council and during the Arab-Islamic Summit held in Riyadh.





The Ministry underscored the importance of establishing a Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, and called for an end to the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories. Saudi Arabia urged the international community to support Palestinian rights and recognize the State of Palestine, aligning with United Nations resolutions.





The Kingdom also rejected any actions infringing on Palestinian rights, including Israeli settlement policies and land annexation. It called on the global community to address the humanitarian issues faced by Palestinians, asserting that peace is unattainable without recognizing Palestinian rights as per international resolutions.





The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Trump’s proposal included relocating Palestinians to countries like Jordan and Egypt, envisioning the development of Gaza into a regional attraction. This plan marks a significant departure from traditional U.S. policy on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

