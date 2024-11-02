Sanwo-Olu Inaugurates Society for Family Health’s Innovation Hub in Lagos.



Lagos: Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has inaugurated the Society for Family Health (SFH) Innovation Hub to accelerate quality health solutions for families across Nigeria. Sanwo-Olu, represented by Prof. Akin Abayomi, the state Commissioner for Health, inaugurated the hub sited at Ikeja, on Friday.

According to News Agency of Nigeria, the new building, spread across three floors, is dedicated to the memory of one of SFH’s founders and a former Minister of Health, Prof. Olikoye Ransome-Kuti. Sanwo-Olu emphasized that innovation is crucial in advancing health care, revolutionizing the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of diseases. He highlighted the alarming health statistics in the state and country and noted the reliance on imported equipment, drugs, and vaccines.

Sanwo-Olu expressed a desire to progress further in pharmaceutical manufacturing in Nigeria, particularly in Lagos and Ogun states, aiming to venture into more complex formulas and promote vaccine development. He mentioned ongoing col

laborations between SFH and the Ministry of Health to tackle public health challenges, especially malaria and fevers. The governor highlighted the advanced stage of key strategies to reduce malaria incidence, aspiring towards its elimination.

Dr. Amina El-Amin, Commissioner for Health, Kwara, remarked on the hub’s potential for physical and intellectual synergy to address challenges in Nigeria’s health sector. She emphasized the importance of strategic public and private collaboration for homegrown solutions to advance local manufacturing and healthcare services.

Prof. Ekanem Braide, Board President of SFH, described the hub as a co-creation space for start-ups and think tanks to accelerate digital health-driven solutions. She stressed the need for adaptive, forward-thinking solutions to address evolving health challenges and empower communities.

Dr. Omokhudu Idogho, Managing Director of SFH, highlighted the hub’s role in their sustainability and partnership journey, focusing on leading research and quali

ty delivery of innovation. He emphasized strengthening national ecosystems to support impactful innovation promoting health equity, providing guidance, scaling impactful ideas, and fostering collaborative learning.