

Lagos: The Governor of Lagos State, Sanwo-Olu, has called on Muslims to embrace sacrifice and self-denial as they commence the Holy Month of Ramadan. He imparted this message during the Special Pre-Ramadan Prayer organized by the Ministry of Home Affairs at the State House in Alausa, Ikeja.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, the event was themed ‘My Lord, Indeed I Am, For Whatever Good, You Would Send Me, In Need’ (Q28:24). The governor expressed his gratitude to Almighty Allah for gathering the people to observe this prayer marking the beginning of Ramadan. He emphasized the importance of the holy month, describing it as a period of sacrifice, self-denial, and supplication.





Sanwo-Olu highlighted how Ramadan unites Muslims daily as they break their fast, listen to God’s words, and remain in a state of prayer and grace. He expressed confidence that the lectures and teachings during Ramadan would inspire and guide the people, preparing their hearts and minds to receive its blessings.





He also noted the coincidence of Ramadan with the Christian Lent, suggesting that this convergence promotes unity, supplication, and devotion among people of faith. ‘This is a time for us to come together in peace and harmony, allowing the season’s teachings to reflect in our relationships,’ he stated.





The governor prayed for divine guidance and support throughout Ramadan, adding, ‘I pray God Almighty helps us all.’ Sheikh Al Ustadh Yunus Al Imam, in his lecture titled ‘An Impactful Ramadan – Beyond Mechanical Ibadaat’, urged Muslims to be intentional in their fasting and to embody Ramadan’s teachings in their attitudes and behavior.





The News Agency of Nigeria reports that special prayers were led by the Grand Chief Imam of Lagos, Sheikh Sulaiman Abou Nolla.

