Sama Partners with the University of Nairobi to Advance Generative AI Capabilities in Africa

Sama to provide part-time employment opportunities to UON Faculty and Students

NAIROBI, KENYA / ACCESSWIRE / July 18, 2024 / Sama, the leader in providing data annotation and model evaluation for some of the world’s biggest artificial intelligence (AI) models, today announced it has entered into a strategic partnership with The University of Nairobi (UoN) designed to advance the Generative AI (GenAI) industry in Kenya.

By virtue of this partnership, UoN students and faculty will gain exposure to the rapidly evolving GenAI environment through part-time employment opportunities with Sama. Sama will provide the appropriate training, equipment, materials and work areas to facilitate this engagement.

Speaking during the signing of the agreement, Prof Stephen Kiama, the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Nairobi, highlighted the importance of this collaboration stating, “Our partnership with Sama presents a significant step forward for students and faculty, providing a unique platform for students to apply their academic knowledge in a real-world setting, enhancing their learning and experience and better preparing them for the demands of the AI industry.”

This partnership has come at an opportune time as the UoN gears up to establish an Artificial Intelligence School as part of its plans to create skilled manpower for the future.

Annepeace Alwala, Sama Vice President Global Service Delivery, stated, “We are thrilled to collaborate with the University of Nairobi to foster the next generation of AI talent in Kenya. This partnership underscores our commitment to driving innovation and creating opportunities for the youth to excel in the rapidly growing field of artificial intelligence. By providing students with practical experience, we are investing in the future of AI and contributing to the growth of the technology sector in Kenya.”

This partnership underscores Sama’s commitment to the national economic development agenda espoused by the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BeTA). This initiative is a significant step towards bridging the digital divide, promising to uplift communities, nurture talent and position Kenya within the global AI value chain.

About University of Nairobi

The University of Nairobi (UoN), a body corporate established by an Act of Parliament Cap 210 of the Laws of Kenya, is the premier institution of higher education in Kenya and the region. With the highest concentration of talents of about 45,000 students and 4,000 staff, UoN offers solutions to the pressing global challenges through multidisciplinary research. The University has 10 faculties, 11 research institutes and 4 centers of excellence. UoN offers diversified academic programs and specializations in natural sciences, applied sciences, technology, humanities, social sciences and Law.

With a rich history spanning over 50 years, the University of Nairobi has established itself as a leading intellectual hub, offering a wide range of academic programs and opportunities. The University of Nairobi is among the top ranked universities in Africa by both Webometrics and Times Higher Education. It has a global-wide network of research partners and collaborators. UoN is reputed in the region for producing leaders in both the public and private sector. Research, Innovations and entrepreneurship are the key pillars in the delivery of its core mandate.

At UoN, our mission is to provide a transformative and holistic education that nurtures critical thinking, fosters intellectual curiosity, and equips students with the necessary skills to thrive in a rapidly evolving global society. We believe in the power of education to shape future generations, promote social change, and contribute to the overall well-being of our communities.

The University of Nairobi is a world class University committed to scholarly excellence.

https://www.uonbi.ac.ke

About Sama

Sama is a global leader in data annotation solutions for computer vision that power AI and machine learning models. Our solutions minimize the risk of model failure and lower the total cost of ownership through an enterprise-ready ML-powered platform and SamaIQ , actionable data insights uncovered by proprietary algorithms and a highly skilled on-staff team of over 5,000 data experts. 25% of Fortune 50 companies, including GM, Ford, Microsoft, and Google, trust Sama to help deliver industry-leading ML models.

Driven by a mission to expand opportunities for underserved individuals through the digital economy, Sama is a certified B-Corp and has helped more than 65,000 people lift themselves out of poverty. An MIT-led Randomized Controlled Trial has validated its training and employment program. For more information, visit www.sama.com

