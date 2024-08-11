Sale of fuel in Dori: An order taken to curb price speculation



Ouagadougou: Faced with speculators who create shortages to sell the liter between 3,000 and 4,000 FCFA instead of 867 FCFA served at the pump, the high commissioner of the province of Séno, Wulfran Émile Bamas, taken on Thursday August 8, 2024 in Dori, an order setting the maximum amounts of fuel to be used at the pump. These are 2000 FCFA for motorcycles, 3000 FCFA for tricycles and 10,000 FCFA for four-wheeled vehicles.

Given the insecurity, the city is supplied with petroleum products by secure convoys. These supplies are carried out at fairly regular time intervals, ranging from two weeks to a month maximum. During these times, malicious citizens create artificial fuel shortages and drive up prices.

Their stratagem consists of purchasing as much fuel as possible when supplies arrive and building up private stocks. Thus, in one or two days of service, the station tanks are dried out. Then begins the irregular sale of the precious liquid. A liter of gasoline, which costs 867 FCFA at the pump, is sold at

a price ranging between 3000 FCFA and 4000 FCFA on the ‘black market’. It is because of this speculation on fuel prices, which impacts certain activities such as the operation of public services and the transport of people and goods, that the first manager of the Séno province issued this decree, capping the Maximum amounts of fuel to be used at the pump at 2000 FCFA for motorcycles, 3000 FCFA for tricycles and 10,000 FCFA for four-wheeled vehicles.

The least we can say is that this administrative provision, well appreciated by the population, is producing the expected effects, since service stations no longer experience the traffic jams of yesteryear.

Source : Burkina Information Agency