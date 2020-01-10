Sailing: Luanda hosts qualifying races for Olympic Games

The capital city will also host simultaneously the African Sailing Tournament in 420 and 470 classes for men and women.

According to a note from the Angolan Water Sports Federation (FADEN), sent to ANGOP, both competitions will take place on the coast of the Island of Luanda.

National teams of Angola, Mozambique and South Africa are expected to take part in the event.

Also race officers and international jury team from South Africa, Mozambique, Tunisia, Portugal, Turkey, Italy and Israel will also join the event.

Source: Angola Press News Agency