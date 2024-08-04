S. Korea Donates 1 Million USD to Assist Tragic South Ethiopia Landslides Victims



Addis Ababa: South Korea has decided to provide a total of one million US dollars in humanitarian assistance in response to the recent tragic landslides in Gofa Zone of South Ethiopia Region.

In its press release sent to ENA, the Embassy South Korea in Ethiopia said the assistance is going to be extended through the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies Ethiopia.

According to a press release, Korea hopes that this support will help recover damaged areas and help local residents return to their daily lives as soon as possible.

It added Korea will work closely with the Ethiopian government and relevant international agencies to ensure that the aid can effectively assist people in need and contribute to restoring stability in Ethiopia.

Recall that on July 21 and 22, 2024, sudden landslides occurred in Gofa Zone, Geze Gofa Woreda, Kencho Shacha Gozdi Kebele, claimed the lives of 231 citizens.

Source: Ethiopian News Agency