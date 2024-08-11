Rotary Club to sponsor 30 out-of-school children in Abuja

The Rotary Club of Abuja, Kubwa (RCAK), District 9127, says it has concluded plans to sponsor 30 out-of-school children in Abuja by paying their school fees and basic academic needs.

Mrs Olayemi Idowu disclosed this during her investiture as the 10th President of RCAK in Abuja.

According to Idowu, the gesture is to reduce the number of out-of-school children from the streets in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT)

‘We are going to sponsor 30 out-of-school children; we will bring them back to school.

‘We will pay their school fees and provide basic needs such as school bags, sandals and writing materials for them,’ she said.

On health, she urged the government to increase investment in the sector, especially at the grassroots.

According to her, there is poverty in the land and most people at the grassroots cannot afford basic healthcare.

She added that rotary would continue to work with the government in the area of conflict prevention and resolution by partnering with security agencies.

The newly insta

lled president of RCAK, while reeling out the projects she intended to execute during her tenure, said maternal and child health, basic literacy, among others would be her focus.

‘We will assist pregnant women in our adopted community with birthing kits and mosquito nets among others,’ she said.

Commenting on the #Endbadgovernance protest, she urged the youths to embrace dialogue, adding that protest was not the solution to the issues they were protesting against.

In his opening remarks, the Chairman, Central Planning Committee, Mr Emmanuel David said that the club would embark on projects that would impact on the lives of people of the host community.

The outgone president of the club, Mr Emmanuel Abonta said that in spite of the economic hardship, the club was able to execute a number of projects.

Abonta said the projects included the construction of a traffic post and road rehabilitation at Aso Savings junction in Kubwa, Abuja.

The highlight of the occasion was the presentation of awards of excellenc

e to individuals who had distinguished themselves in the area of humanitarian services.

The awardees included, Dr John Gabaya, the Chairman of Bwari Area Council, Chief Sheriff Agbebaku, the Speaker, Edo State House of Assembly and Sen. Philip Aduda, former Senate Minority Leader, among others.

Gabaya, who was present at the occasion thanked RCAK for its humanitarian services, especially in Bwari Area Council, and pledged to continue to support the club.

Other awardees were represented at the occasion.

Source : News Agency of Nigeria