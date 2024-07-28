Rotary Club sensitises nursing mothers on family planning, hygiene



The Rotary Club of Abuja Aso-Golf District 9127, has carried out a sensitisation campaign to promote family planning services and hygiene practices for nursing mothers at Mpape Health Centre, Abuja.

At the event on Friday, Liz Asomugha, the Club President, said the theme, ‘Maternal and Child Health’, is aimed at enlightening nursing mothers on the importance of family planning, child spacing, and self-care.

‘Having children is important, but having the resources and funds to care for them is more important,’ Asomugha stated.

She said the initiative by her club exemplified their dedication to improving maternal and child health in the community.

Makosi Musambasi, a retired registered nurse and Rotarian, educated the mothers on the benefits of child spacing and family planning for both their children’s health and their own.

She said that these practices help ensure better health outcomes and resource management within families.

Dupe Abosede, the past assistant governor of the Rotary Club Aso-Golf, reitera

ted Rotary’s commitment to maternal and child health, one of their key focus areas.

‘Our goal is to meet the needs of women and encourage them on how to care for their children, homes, and themselves,’ she said.

Several nursing mothers expressed their gratitude to the Rotary Club for the education and support.

Tolufashe Jumoke, a single mother, appreciated the club’s efforts, noting the challenges of single motherhood, especially in the current economic climate.

Nafisat Shehu, another nursing mother, also expressed her hope that the Rotary Club would continue to support nursing mothers.

Adama Musa, the Officer-in-Charge of Mpape Health Center, thanked the Rotary Club for their support and asked for their continuous support for the mothers and the health centre.

The event concluded with the distribution of care packages to the nursing mothers.

These packages included mosquito nets, diapers, sanitary pads, detergents, rice, seaso

ning cubes, petroleum jelly, and cooking oil.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria