Rivers State Eager to Host Public Service Games Again, Says Head of Service



PORT HARCOURT: Rivers State is expressing enthusiasm to host another edition of the Federation of Public Service Games (FEPSGA), following a successful hosting of the 43rd edition in Port Harcourt. Dr. George Nwaeke, the Head of Service (HOS) of Rivers State, emphasized the state’s readiness and eagerness to host the games once more, citing the event’s unifying impact on the community.

According to News Agency of Nigeria, FEPSGA is an annual sports competition involving Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) within the Federal Public Service. The games aim to enhance the physical well-being of public servants and promote sportsmanship. The recent event, dubbed ‘Simplified Rivers 2024,’ took place between November 27 and December 5, involving over 10,000 athletes and officials in approximately 16 sporting events.

Nwaeke, who also served as the Chairman of the Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the Games, expressed that hosting FEPSGA was a significant honor for Rivers State. He noted that the governo

r, Siminalayi Fubara, and the people of Rivers State were eager to host the Games again, aspiring to become the only state to host the Games three times.

The games not only fostered unity and camaraderie among participants from across Nigeria but also had a notable economic impact on the state. Nwaeke highlighted that local businesses, such as food vendors and photographers, experienced substantial growth in sales and profits during the event.

He stressed that the event transcended the mere pursuit of medals, offering the state an opportunity to showcase its story and hospitality. The games also provided a platform for civil servants from across Nigeria to connect, motivating Rivers State officials to enhance their capabilities.

Nwaeke praised the organization of the Games, noting that the facilities, equipment, and officiating met world standards. He acknowledged the necessity of upgrading and renovating sports venues, which had been neglected by previous administrations, to ensure a successful event.

Ma

intaining transparency and fairness, Nwaeke ensured that all athletes representing Rivers State were certified public servants, rejecting the use of non-local participants. He viewed the Games as a chance for civil servants to engage in physical and mental exercises, contributing to a healthier workforce.

Looking ahead, Nwaeke stated that Rivers State remains open to investors and is committed to continuing the upgrade of its facilities to host both local and international events.