

Abuja: The River Basin Development Authorities (RBDAs) have pledged to boost the Federal Government’s food security efforts by forming stronger partnerships and adopting modern agricultural technologies. Alhaji Abubakar Malam, who spoke on behalf of the RBDA Boards and Management teams at the close of a two-day retreat in Abuja, acknowledged the numerous challenges facing the authorities.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, Malam noted the persistent issues of ageing infrastructure, extreme weather conditions, and insecurity that continue to hinder optimal productivity across their zones. Malam, who is also the Managing Director of the Sokoto Rima River Basin Development Authority, highlighted the dilapidated state of facilities and outdated equipment that limit the full potential of the river basin authorities.





‘Our facilities are obsolete, and climate change is exacerbating the situation with flooding, erosion, and erratic weather patterns. Yet, we remain undeterred. We are committed to innovating, adopting modern irrigation technologies, and shifting the narrative of the River Basins to a more sustainable and productive future’.





Malam emphasised that these objectives cannot be achieved in isolation and stressed the importance of collaboration. He stated, ‘We are committed to building strong partnerships, particularly with state governments, to ensure that local actions are aligned with national priorities. Collaboration is key to enhancing extension services, addressing community needs, and improving project outcomes’.





The Managing Directors also assured stakeholders that the river basin authorities will continue to maintain open-door policies under the federal government’s partial commercialisation framework, which aims to encourage private sector investment. This framework is seen as an essential step in reviving Nigeria’s agricultural sector by providing opportunities for agribusiness development, rural economy revitalisation, and sustainable irrigation practices.





‘In alignment with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly Goals 2 (Zero Hunger), 6 (Clean Water and Sanitation), and 13 (Climate Action), the RBDAs are focusing on expanding irrigated farmlands, equipping farmers with modern agricultural techniques. Others are enhancing value chains to reduce food waste, boost production, and improve market access. These efforts are designed to increase food availability and contribute to the goal of achieving food security for the nation by 2027,’ he added.





The Joint Appointees Forum further called on development partners, private sector players, and other stakeholders to seize the emerging opportunities in Nigeria’s agriculture sector. The forum highlighted the potential for collaboration in revitalising rural economies through sustainable irrigation and agribusiness development, which will ultimately support the government’s food security agenda. The retreat, which brought together the leadership of all twelve RBDAs, concluded with a renewed commitment to achieving tangible, measurable results.

