Rising Cases of Childhood Cancer in Nigeria: Hope on the Horizon



Lagos: Annually, on February 15, the International Childhood Cancer Day (ICCD) is commemorated worldwide to raise awareness about childhood cancer and offer support to patients, survivors, and their families. In Nigeria, individuals who have survived childhood cancer recount distressing experiences, while authorities, stakeholders, and health experts are intensifying efforts to address the issue.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, at the age of eight, Adekemi Oyewusi was diagnosed with Burkitt’s lymphoma, an illness previously unknown to her and her family. Her ensuing two-year battle was characterized by pain and isolation. Despite the challenges, she survived and now, 25 years later, advocates for children battling cancer, emphasizing the need for equitable healthcare policies. Oyewusi calls for comprehensive insurance plans, increased awareness, educational support, and psychological counseling to aid survivors.





Shittu Adewumi’s experience mirrors the struggles faced by many Nigerian children with cancer. Diagnosed with lymphocytic leukemia at six, his family struggled with the financial burden of treatment. Now 14 and back in school, Adewumi’s progress is partly due to support from the Okapi Children Cancer Foundation. His mother stresses the financial strain placed on families and urges government support.





According to the World Health Organization (WHO), approximately 400,000 children and adolescents develop cancer globally each year. In Nigeria, accurate data on childhood cancer prevalence is lacking, but the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) Cancer Centre’s registry has documented 237 cases in just over a year. Prof. Abidemi Omonisi, President of the Nigeria Cancer Society, warns of the rising incidence of childhood cancer, calling for urgent attention.





Dr. Timipah West, a pediatric oncologist, identifies prevalent childhood cancers in Nigeria, including lymphomas, neuroblastoma, nephroblastoma, retinoblastoma, rhabdomyosarcoma, and acute leukemia. She cites improved diagnostic capabilities, increased treatment facilities, and greater public awareness as factors contributing to the perceived rise in cases. West advocates for early detection and treatment to prevent complications and improve outcomes.





The Nigerian Society of Paediatric Oncology, in collaboration with the Nigeria Cancer Society and the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, plays a crucial role in raising awareness. Preventive measures, such as genetic screening and reducing environmental exposure to harmful substances, are essential.





Recognizing the need for action, the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare has begun prioritizing childhood cancer treatment. Dr. Uche Nwokwu of the National Cancer Control Programme highlights Nigeria’s inclusion in the Global Initiative for Childhood Cancer, which promises donations, research partnerships, and support from international institutions. The Federal Government has also included childhood cancer treatment in the 2025 Appropriation Bill, signaling a commitment to funding care for affected children.





While childhood cancer in Nigeria remains a significant challenge, increasing attention from government agencies, NGOs, and international bodies offers hope. Health analysts suggest that with early diagnosis, improved healthcare policies, and increased funding, survival rates can improve dramatically.

