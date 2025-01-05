Ribadu and Adeboye Recognized Among 100 Most Reputable Africans for 2025



Abuja: National Security Adviser (NSA), Malam Nuhu Ribadu and Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, have been acknowledged in the list of the 100 Most Reputable Africans for 2025.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, this list was released on Sunday by Reputation Poll International (RPI), in collaboration with the Global Reputation Forum, featuring notable figures from Nigeria and across Africa.





The list showcases individuals from various sectors, including technology, creative industries, sports, public service, academia, and environmental advocacy. Ribadu’s nomination is linked to his effective leadership in enhancing synergy among the military and other security and intelligence agencies, notably coordinating successful rescue operations in northern Nigeria.





The honorees were selected for their significant local and global influence, ability to create meaningful change, and commitment to societal well-being. The selection process involved a rigorous methodology emphasizing integrity, ethical leadership, and contributions to transformative projects.





The ‘roll of honour’ also features Dr. Paul Enenche, Mr. Cosmos Maduka, and Sen. Gbemisola Saraki. While Enenche and Adeboye have been recognized previously, Dr. Daniel Olukoya is a first-time honoree. Other notable names include Bala Wunti, Mr. Tony Elumelu, and Osinachi Egbu, known as ‘Sinach’.





Additionally, the list includes Olukemi Badenoch, a Nigerian-born British politician, Ghana’s President-elect John Mahama, and other prominent African leaders. Isatou Ceesay from Gambia and Karen Matsiko from South Africa were recognized for their contributions to climate resilience and financial innovation, respectively.





Former honorees include Goodluck Jonathan, Dr. Jennifer Douglas, and Ogiame Atuwatse. Pastor William Kumuyi and Bishop David Oyedepo were among the 2023 honorees.

