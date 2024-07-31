Revitalising Nigeria’s organisations to inspire sustainable growth in a recovering economy



From July 17 to July 18, The Wheatbaker Hotel in Ikoyi, Lagos, was the epicenter of an inspiring and transformative programme.

Leaders and executives from diverse sectors, both public and private, convened for TEXEM UK’s customised executive development programme titled ‘Revitalise Your Organisation: Inspire Sustainable Growth in a Recovering Economy.’

This programme served as a beacon of knowledge, strategic insights, and practical tools designed to equip leaders with the skills necessary to navigate and thrive in a recovering economy.

The programme began with an insightful session on ‘Building the Foundation for Revitalization’ led by Prof. Paul Griffith, the world’s first Professor of Management to lead a team to launch a rocket into space.

Griffith’s unique yet dynamic perspective and profound expertise set the stage for a transformative learning experience.

His session emphasized the importance of innovative thinking and strategic planning, laying a strong foundation for participants to revitalise t

heir organisations effectively.

The second day continued with a powerful session on ‘Strategic Stakeholder Engagement’ conducted by Dr. Alim Abubakre, Founder and Chair of TEXEM UK.

Abubakre’s deep understanding of stakeholder dynamics and engagement strategies provided participants with actionable insights to foster sustainable growth.

His session underscored the programme’s commitment to delivering rich and relevant content, reinforcing the strategic importance of stakeholder engagement in driving organisational success.

Throughout the two days, the programme covered a comprehensive range of topics, each designed to address critical aspects of leadership and organisational growth in a recovering economy.

These included cultivating a change-ready culture, the role of digital transformation in sustainable growth, navigating the complexity of a recovering economy, purposeful leadership, resilience and risk management, and leading through

chaos.

Each topic was meticulously chosen to equip leaders with the tools and strategies needed to foster organisational agility and resilience.

Utilising a blend of interactive tools including games, group discussions, assessments, peer-to-peer learning, self-reflection, observation practice, case studies, and role play, participants engaged in immersive learning experiences.

The interactive methodology facilitated a deep understanding of the programme’s themes, allowing participants to apply the concepts learned to real-world scenarios.

The programme achieved its objectives of equipping leaders with strategies to revitalise their organisations.

It enhanced organisational agility, fostered resilience and adaptability, cultivated impactful leadership skills, encouraged fearless innovation, and developed strategic stakeholder engagement strategies.

Participants left the programme with renewed confidence and a robust toolkit to drive their organisations forward.

Testimonials from the delegates underscore

d the programme’s success.

Amina Yuguga, journalist and Group Head for Documentaries and Features for Media Trust Group, praised the summit as impactful and high-powered, highlighting the invaluable lessons on resilience and team management during economic downturns.

Sholabomi Shasore, an engineer and Permanent Secretary, Office of Political, Legislative and Civic Engagement, Lagos State, found the sessions insightful and helpful, appreciating the clarity and simplicity of the concepts presented.

Martins Olajide Agbetu, another engineer and Asst. Gen. Manager Technical services and projects, Cakasa Nigeria Ltd also found the programme topics apt as it spoke on the contextual realities in Nigeria and how he intends to be more intentional about stakeholder engagements.

Highlights of the programme included vibrant networking sessions, group activities, role plays, group presentations, and engaging games.

These elements fostered a collabora

tive environment where participants could learn from each other and build lasting connections.

Speaking at the occasion, Abubakre said that at TEXEM UK, they believe that leaders are the catalysts for change in a recovering economy.

‘This programme is a testament to our commitment to empower leaders with the knowledge, skills, and resilience to inspire sustainable growth.

‘By embracing innovative strategies and engaging stakeholders effectively, leaders can turn challenges into opportunities and drive their organisations towards a brighter future,’ he said.

TEXEM UK’s ‘Revitalise Your Organisation: Inspire Sustainable Growth in a Recovering Economy’ has once again proven to be an unparalleled platform for executive development.

The success of this programme is a testament to TEXEM UK’s commitment to empowering leaders with the knowledge and skills needed to drive sustainable growth in today’s dynamic and recovering economic landscape. (NANFeatures)

