Researcher seeks African-centered approach to studying slavery abolition



A Research Fellow at University College London, Dr Michael Odijie, has urged educators across various institutions of learning to enhance research on the abolition of slavery from an African perspective.

Odijie, who is currently part of the European Union-funded African abolitionism (AFRAB) project, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Lagos.

He said that a proper understanding of local anti-slavery ideas and networks would encourage the abolition of modern-day slavery.

According to him, the history of the abolition of slavery in Africa, both the trans-Atlantic slave trade and local slavery was deeply eurocentric.

He advised that improved research methodologies into the abolition of slavery in Africa should be upheld.

Odijie noted that this was important to ensure that every form of modern-day slavery was checked and gradually eradicated.

Odijie said he was curating an exhibition titled ‘Nigerian Voices Against Slavery’ at the National Museum in Lagos in line

with his advocacy.

He said the exhibition which commenced on July 8 would run till Aug. 10.

According to him, the exhibition is aimed at highlighting the efforts of Nigerians who fought against slavery.

‘It features historical figures like Olaudah Equiano (c. 1745 – 1797) and contemporary activists combating modern slavery and human trafficking.

‘The exhibition opens to the public from 9.00a.m. till 5.00p.m. daily.

‘It is free of charge and provides an opportunity to learn about Nigeria’s historical and ongoing battles against slavery,’ he said.

He added that as an extension of the exhibition, three workshops were scheduled to take place at the National Museum.

Odijie said the workshops were designed for students, teachers, lecturers, and community stakeholders and would be held on July 25 for students and July 26 for teachers and lecturers.

The researcher added that the workshop would hold on July 27 for community stakeholders and ca

mpaigners.

‘These workshops will extend the exhibition’s impact by offering a more immersive and participatory learning experience,’ he said.

Odijie said his call to action underscored the importance of incorporating African perspectives into the study and teaching of slavery abolition.

He expressed confidence that his advocacy would enrich the understanding in combating modern forms of slavery in Nigeria.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria