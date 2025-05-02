

Abuja: The Minority Caucus in the House of Representatives has canvassed improved wages for workers in the country. The Minority Leader, Rep. Kingsley Chinda (PDP-Rivers), said the caucus urged the Federal Government to address growing economic challenges to improve the standard of living.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, Chinda commended Nigerian workers’ sacrifices and contributions to the development of the country. He stated that the caucus felicitated with Nigerian workers for their critical roles, which were major contributors to national growth and development. Chinda emphasized that Workers’ Day is an opportunity for sincere reflections and objective introspection about the state of the nation.





He acknowledged the Nigerian workforce as the engine room that has collectively given its best under the circumstances. The caucus expressed serious concerns about the disturbing social, economic, and political situations that are stifling personal development, particularly affecting workers’ performances in fulfilling their roles as the backbone of government activities.





The caucus member urged the Federal Government to undertake deliberate actions to instill confidence in workers. They tasked the government to find innovative ways to improve remuneration, welfare packages, and other incentives for Nigerian workers. The caucus emphasized that Nigerian workers are entitled to a ‘living wage and not minimum wage.’





Chinda called on the federal government to engage with the Nigerian Labour Congress, Trade Union Congress, and other relevant workers associations and major stakeholders in efforts to rebuild and reposition the country. He also urged Nigerian workers to show commitment and collaborate effectively with the Federal Government when necessary.





Chinda concluded by stating that as a responsive and responsible group, the caucus is confident that harnessing the strengths of all stakeholders will help Nigeria progress and assume its rightful position among the comity of nations.

