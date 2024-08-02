Remi Tinubu reels out women empowerment programmes



The First Lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, has unveiled viable Women Economic Empowerment Programmes through her pet project, Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI)

Speaking during a meeting with wives of state governors and RHI state coordinators, Mrs Tinubu said that no fewer than 1,000 women petty traders across 36 states and FCT would be supported financially.

Specifically, the President’s wife said under the scheme, the RHI will provide N50,000 grant to 1,000 women petty traders accross the 36 States and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

She said the programme was designed to capitalise existing small businesses of the beneficiaries and support their growth.

According to Mrs Tinubu, the programme will be inaugurated on Aug. 22, while calling on states that are yet to submit their list of beneficiaries to do so immediately.

The First Lady also disclosed that the RHI would be giving out N25 million to the overall winner of the #oneNigeriaunityfabric competition to be launched in October.

The competition, accordi

ng to Mrs Tinubu, was designed to promote indigenous fabric as symbol of unity, true resilient, love and commitment of the people.

She said the RHI is collaborating with the Universal Basic Education Commission; Tertiary Education Trust Fund; and the African Union Development Agency – New Partnership for Africa’s Development to promote Girl-Child education across the country.

‘On the health sector, we are collaborating with the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, and other agencies like the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), to end tuberculosis scourge.

‘In Agriculture, we are working with the Federal Ministry of Agriculture. The National Agricultural Development Fund (NADFUND), has also reached out to us to train female farmers in each state and FCT,’ she said

She said a competition tagged #everyhomeagarden, designed to promote subsistence farming by women, would unveiled a winner of

the best garden, with a whopping N20 million reward.

According to her, the agricultural support will encourage citizens, mostly women, to plant crops and vegetables in order to have enough food for both the garden owner and their neighbours.

She said the programmes would help to reduce the effects of hunger in the nation.

‘It is also worthy of note, that the unveiling of 200 Awardees under the AUDA NEPAD/RHI Scholarship Programme will take place on 1st of August, 2024,’ she said.

Mrs Tinubu appreciated all public spirited individuals who have reached out to support the RHI project.

She appreciated the governors’ wives and the members of the RHI governing council for their dedication and contributions to ensure that lives were impacted up to the grassroots level across the nation.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria