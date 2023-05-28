The African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) today confirmed that al-Shabab militants stormed its military base in southern Somalia.

Reinforcements from the ATMIS and its allies managed to repel the attacks launched by suicide bombers and other al-Shabab fighters earlier in the day in Bulo Marer, about 120 km southwest of Mogadishu, the mission said in a statement.

However, the AU mission did not reveal the number of casualties, saying it will continue working closely with the Somali government and other international partners to protect the country from al-Shabab and other armed groups.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency