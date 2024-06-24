

Former Inspector-General of Police (I-G) Mike Okiro has called on the Police Service Commission (PSC) and the Nigeria Police Force to work in harmony for national security.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Police had alleged irregularities and corruption in the recruitment of Constables by the PSC during the 2022/23 batch.

Okiro, in a statement in Abuja, said that the fight against insecurity would remain a mirage, unless the commission and the police worked in harmony.

According to him, what Nigerians desire now is how the country will exit the ravaging insecurity pervading the land.

‘I implore both parties to eschew whatever be their perceived bitterness and embrace the fact that their jobs go hand in hand.

‘Their focus should be how to meet the overwhelming yearnings of the Nigerian people. That can only happen when mutual respect exists between both parties.

‘I am very concerned that a minute issue that can be resolved through robust dialogue was allowed to fester to the level of wa

shing dirty linens in public,’ he said.

He said that the lingering problem had done collateral damage to their public image, and ridiculed the international standing of Nigeria.

Okiro said that the powers of recruitment, discipline and promotion of police personnel other than the I-G, was vested in the PSC.

‘It is not right for any police personnel to contemplate engaging in any misconduct in the course of performing assumed official duties,’ he said.

Okiro, who is a former chairman of the PSC, urged the commission to avoid over-flogging certain issues in the public domain.

‘To move forward, it is imperative to work quickly and assiduously to address the real challenges facing Nigerians; else, the goodwill enjoyed by both parties will soon dissipate.

‘This will further erode the fabric of confidence of Nigerians in our democratic process, which will spell doom for our economy too,’ he said.

He urged the leadership of the commission and police to meet and resolve their differences, and give peace and n

ational security a chance.

Okiro appealed to both parties to put the matter behind and rekindle the much needed cordial relationship for the successful candidates to start training on time.

Source: South News Agency of Nigeria