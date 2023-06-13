RCCG offers free medical treatment to FCT residents

The Redeemed Christian Church of God, FCT Province 17, has offered free medical support to residents of Jeje, Karshi in the FCT.

The Wife of the Provincial Pastor in Charge of the province, Pst. Mercy Adeyanju, at an outreach programme organised by the province, said the essence of the programme was to encourage the residents.

Adeyanju said that the aim of the programme was to put smile on the faces of the people and let them know that they were not left alone.

According to her, our reason for this outreach is to let them feel also belonging, that Jesus Christ loves them and care for them.

“They should know that Christ is everywhere and is concerned about their welfare; we have come with our medical team to give them free tests, drugs and provide some wears to them.

“The essence is to put a smile on their faces and to know that we also love and care for them.

Adeyanju said that the women from the province organised the programme to sensitise the people to the provincial sisters convention scheduled for June 16 to 18.

She advised the residents to serve God in truth and in strong faith, adding that Jesus Christ was the only way, truth and life.

Adeyanju, while delivery a message to the residents, tagged “God Loves You” in the scripture, John 3:16, encouraged the people to love and emulate Jesus Christ.

Pst. Bekky Olorunnishola, Wife of Assistant Pastor In Charge of the province, said the programme would support and strengthen the faith of the residents.

Olorunnishola, also a leader of Christian Social Responsibility, said the programme was part of avenue to preach the word of God to the community.

“We have come to spread the word of God to the people of Jeje, the essence of the outreach is to support and encourage the people.

“We want to let them know that God cares for them. We want to let them know that sound health is life.

” They should learn how to take good care of their health, both spiritually, medically, physically and otherwise. We are to build a stronger community in Christ and the nation at large,” she said.

Mrs Halima Bawa, member of the medical team and a minister in the province, said that the essence of the programme was to ensure that health of the people was in order.

Bawa said that the Church was providing free drugs and tests such as Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV), Hepatitis B, blood pressure, among others.

She advised the residents to always take good care of their health, visit hospital and ensure they followed instructions given by medical experts.

The Pastor In Charge of the Parish, David Kaura, visited Fountain of Joy and expressed gratitude to God.

Kaura, however, called on Nigerians and government to provide access to water, electricity and other social amenities to the community.

A 98-year old mother in the community, Mrs Maryam Gona, thanked the RCCG for providing free medical treatment and the messages they offered to encourage their faith.

“The church is wonderful, the medical team has given me some drugs, tested me and even encouraged me to continue serving God, it’s a good thing seeing them around us.

“May God Almighty bless them all and continue to provide for them in all their efforts,” she said.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria